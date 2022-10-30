Il Napoli elogia Mario Rui: “L’arcobaleno del Maestro sui piedi di Khvicha”

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Il Napoli, con un video che ritrae il terzo gol contro il Sassuolo, elogia lo splendido assist di Mario Rui paragonando la traiettoria del cross per Kvara ad un arcobaleno.

