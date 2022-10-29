Politano festeggia sui social: “Avanti così, forza Napoli sempre” |FOTO

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Matteo Politano ha commentato sui social la straripante vittoria del Napoli contro il Sassuolo. |FOTO

“Avanti così, forza Napoli sempre!”

