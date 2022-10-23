Risultati live: Bologna avanti dopo il primo tempo!

Finisce il primo tempo del match Bologna-Lecce, che vede i padroni di casa avanti per ben 2 reti. In gol Arnautovic dal dischetto e Ferguson di testa.

