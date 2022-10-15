Serie A. L’Empoli vince di misura contro il Monza grazie ad un super Vicario

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

L’Empoli riesce ad ottenere la prima vittoria interna contro il Monza grazie ad un gol di Haas nel primo tempo. Decisive anche molte parate di Vicario per i toscani.

EMPOLI-MONZA 1-0 (11′ Haas)

