Costacurta: “L’assist di Zielinski è un tiramisù”

Paolo Graus
Alessandro Costacurta commenta così a Sky Sport dopo la grande vittoria del Napoli: «L’assist di Zielinski è un tiramisù, di quelli buoni. Poi il gol di Lozano è altrettanto bello».

