ADL esulta su Twitter: il suo messaggio!

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Il presidente De Laurentiis twitta così la bellissima prestazione del Napoli, una notte magica di Champions!

«Mamma mia che emozioni! Grazie Napoli!»

Articolo precedentePagelle MN – Ottima prestazione dei partenopei. Osimhen è tornato
Articolo successivoLozano a Sky: “Felicissimo per la vittoria e per il gol. Lavoreremo partita dopo partita”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE