Napoli-Ajax, un solo squalificato nel match di domani: i dettagli

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Non ci sarà Dusan Tadic nella gara di domani del Maradona tra Napoli ed Ajax.

L’attaccante dei lancieri subì una doppia ammonizione per fallo su Elmas, uscendo tra i fischi, e sarà costretto a saltare il match.

