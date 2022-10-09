Serie A – Torino-Empoli, le ufficiali

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

TORINO (3-4-1-2): Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Schuurs, Rodriguez; Lazaro, Lukic, Linetty, Aina; Miranchuk, Vlasic; Sanabria.

EMPOLI (4-3-1-2): Vicario; Ebuehi, Luperto, De Winter, Parisi; Haas, Marin, Bandinelli; Bajrami; Lammers, Cambiaghi

