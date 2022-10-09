LIVE – Chiude la partita il Napoli, Lozano segna in seguito a un contropiede. 1-3!

Chiude la partita il Napoli! Kvara trova spazio tra le linee e serve un assist per un gol semplicissimo per Lozano che deve solo appoggiare in rete a porta vuota. Il Napoli porta a casa i 3 punti.

