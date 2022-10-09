Infortunio Rrahamani, la nota ufficiale del club

Scritto da:
Emanuele Cantisani
-

L’SSC Napoli ha riportato attraverso una nota ufficiale l’entità dell’infortunio del difensore kosovaro:

Amir Rrahamani, uscito nella ripresa del match contro la Cremonese, ha riportato un risentimento muscolare alla coscia sinistra”

