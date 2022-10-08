Risultati Serie A: l’Inter non stecca contro il Sassuolo e risale in classifica

Salvatore Moriello
Serie A: l’Inter non fallisce le aspettative e vince in trasferta contro il Sassuolo. La squadra di Inzaghi sale al settimo posto a quota 15 pt.

Sassuolo-Inter 1-2 ( 44′ Dzeko, 60′ Frattesi, 75′ Dzeko)

