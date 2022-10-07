CdS anticipa l’intervista di Kvaratskhelia: “Io non ho limiti”

Carmine Acierno
Kvicha Kvaratshkelia si è raccontato ai microfoni di Fabio Mandarini. L’intervista completa uscirà domani, nel frattempo il Corriere dello Sport spunta uno dei titoli: “Io non ho limiti”.

