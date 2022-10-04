Sesta rete del Napoli: il Cholito si unisce alla festa azzurra!

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Anche il Cholito Simeone si unisce alla lista dei marcatori: Ndombelè lancia Simeone che di esterno fa 1-6!

Articolo precedenteEspulso Tadic! Salterà il ritorno al Maradona
Articolo successivoTermina la gara: spettacolo Napoli! 1-6 all’Ajax

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE