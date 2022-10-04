Prima ghiotta occasione per il Napoli: Raspadori manda a lato di pochissimo!

NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 2022, Giacomo Raspadori, Facebook

Progressione centrale del solito Stanislav Lobotka che serve Raspadori. Il suo destro piazzato finisce di poco a lato.

