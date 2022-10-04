GOOOOOOOL – Che Napoli! 1-3 di Zielinski!

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Terzo gol del Napoli che domina ad Amsterdam: Anguissa manda in porta Zielinski che a tu per tu non può sbagliare: il Napoli domina ed è in vantaggio con merito.

