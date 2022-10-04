GOOOOOOL – Di Lorenzo porta in vantaggio il Napoli!

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-
SSC NAPOLI

Ribaltato il risultato dal Napoli: Kvaratskelia crossa , dopo un corner, per Di Lorenzo che di testa fa 1-2!

