Finalmente Kvara! Uno due con Raspadori ed è 1-5: clamoroso in Olanda!

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

E sono cinque: Kvaratskelia realizza dopo un uno-due con Raspadori! Prima rete in Champions per il georgiano.

Nel frattempo tripla sostituzione Napoli: Ndombelè, Simeone ed Elmas per Zielinski, Raspadori e Kvara.

