Espulso Tadic! Salterà il ritorno al Maradona

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Espulso Dusan Tadic per doppia ammonizione: il serbo esce tra i fischi!

Tra l’altro il calciatore salterà proprio il ritorno di mercoledì prossimo al Maradona.

