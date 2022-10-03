ULTIM’ORA – Gonzalo Higuain annuncia il ritiro al calcio giocato!

Scritto da:
Luca Lamberti
-

Gonzalo Higuain ha annunciato il suo ritiro!

L’ex attaccante del Napoli chiude all’Inter Miami la sua incredibile carriera durata 17 anni. Dopo più di 300 goal, 100 assist e più di 700 presenze, l’argentino appenderà le scarpette al chiodo.

