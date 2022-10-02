Meret eguaglia Ospina: 103 presenze per il portiere con il Napoli

Salvatore Moriello
Meret, nella partita contro il Torino ha raggiunto le 103 presenze con la maglia del Napoli. Il portiere italiano ha raggiunto Ospina nella classifica all time al 143esimo posto.

