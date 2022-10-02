Mario Rui raggiunge 180 presenze con il Napoli: agganciato un ex difensore azzurro

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Mario Rui, contro il Torino, ha raggiunto le 180 presenze con il Napoli. Record festeggiato con un grande assist per il primo gol di Anguissa. Il terzino portoghese aggancia Gianluca Grava al 55esimo posto nella classifica all time.

