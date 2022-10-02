Anguissa ringrazia lo staff medico: “Grazie a voi” | FOTO

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Con una storia su Instagram, Anguissa ha ringraziato lo staff medico per il lavoro che svolge per lui. Sicuramente influisce sull’ottimo rendimento fisico del centrocampista azzurro.

Articolo precedenteSacchi: “Napoli stupendo, gioca un bel calcio. Al Milan serve più determinazione”
Articolo successivoAncelotti: “Il Napoli è una squadra imprevedibile. Kvaratskhelia lo seguivano già quando c’ero io”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE