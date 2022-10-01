L’esultanza di Kvaratskhelia sui social: “Tre punti nel sacco”

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

L’esultanza di Kvaratskhelia che, con un post su Instagram, esprime tutta la sua felicità per la vittoria di oggi sul Torino: “Tre punti nel sacco, continuiamo così ragazzi!”

