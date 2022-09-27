Olivera vince con l’Uruguay! Il risultato finale della sfida al Canada

Mathias Olivera in campo con la Nazionale. Il difensore del Napoli di scena nall’amichevole Canada-Uruguay terminata col successo uruguagio per 2-0.

Olivera ha giocato l’intera gara.

