Ultim’ora – Italia, super gol per l’azzurro Raspadori

Vittorio Policastro
Nella partita odierna tra Italia e Inghilterra il gol del vantaggio degli azzurri è stato siglato da Giacomo Raspadori. L’attaccante ex Sassuolo e ora in forza al Napoli ha siglato un eurogol che non ha lasciato scampo al portiere inglese Pope.

