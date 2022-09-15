Europa League: risultati shock per Lazio e Fiorentina, bene la Roma

Sono appena terminate le ultime partite di Europa League e Conference League, dove 2 italiane su 3 floppano, solo la Roma si salva. Ecco i verdetti: Roma-Helsinki 3-0; Midtjylland-Lazio 5-1; Istanbul Basaksehir-Fiorentina 3-0.

