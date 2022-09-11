Caputi: “La vittoria del Napoli vale doppio”

Carmine Acierno
Massimo Caputi de “Il Messaggero” ha rilasciato un tweet sulla vittoria del Napoli sullo Spezia:

 “Dopo il Napoli anche l’Inter ottiene il successo nei minuti finali. In gare sofferte e complicate come queste i 3 punti valgono doppio

