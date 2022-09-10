Napoli-Spezia – Ultimo cambio per mister Spalletti al 75′, al posto di Elmas entra Gaetano

Pasquale Arena
Pasquale Arena
-

Al 75′ minuto, ancora sullo 0-0 mister Spalletti usufruisce dell’ultimo cambio a disposizione e fa entrare Gianluca Gaetano al posto di Eljif Elmas, che era stato ammonito pochi minuti prima.

