Designato l’arbitro di Napoli-Lecce

Come si apprende dal profilo twitter del Napoli, l’arbitro designato per dirigere la gara valevole per la quarta giornata di serie A è il genovese Matteo Marcenaro. Per l’arbitro ligure è la prima volta al Maradona a dirigere la gara degli azzurri.

