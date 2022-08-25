FOTO Il Napoli sui social svela la maglia azzurra in versione Champions

Scritto da:
Francesco Varriale
-

La SSC Napoli ha mostrato in anteprima la maglia con cui gli azzurri scenderanno in campo nelle notti di Champions. Subito dopo il sorteggio dei gironi. Ecco di seguito le immagini:

