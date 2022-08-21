Bruscolotti:”Ottimo mercato del Napoli”

Scritto da:
Fabio De Pasquale
-

Giuseppe Bruscolotti, ex capitano del Napoli ha dato il suo giudizio al mercato del club azzurro a La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Il club ha fatto un ottimo mercato, ora deve dialogare con la gente, perché il Maradona che tifa fa la differenza”.

