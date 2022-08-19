FOTO – Ndombele ha scelto, ecco il suo nuovo numero di maglia

Scritto da:
Fabio De Pasquale
-

Tanyuy Ndombele è stato presentato sui social da qualche ora. E da poco è arrivata la conferma sul suo nuovo numero di maglia, che sarà il 91. Non è come alcuni dicono il suo anno di nascita, visto che il francese è un classe 1996.

