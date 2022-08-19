FOTO- Conclusi i lavori al Maradona

Scritto da:
Fabio De Pasquale
-

Sono finalmente conclusi i lavori all’interno dello stadio Diego Armando Maradona. I lavori sono stati fatti per: Sala stampa, spogliatoi e per l’ingresso. Lo stadio è quindi pronto per ospitare tutti i tifosi che andranno a vedere Napoli-Monza.

Articolo precedenteUltim’ora – Report allenamento, infortunio per Demme. L’esito degli esami
Articolo successivoGDS: Bologna, idea Demme per il centrocampo

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE