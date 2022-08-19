Dossena: “Il Napoli? Ha perso ma è migliorato”

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

 Beppe Dossena, ex calciatore, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni riguardo al Napoli:

Il Napoli? Ha perso un monumento in difesa, ma nel complesso credo sia migliorato rispetto allo scorso anno“.

