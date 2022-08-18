Sugoni: “Ufficiale Ndombele, fatta per Raspadori”


Vittorio Policastro


Alessandro Sugoni, inviato di Sky tg 24, ha dato per ufficiale l’acquisto da parte del Napoli di Tanguy Ndombele, mentre ha definito fatta l’operazione che porterà Giacomo Raspadori a vestire la maglia azzurra.

