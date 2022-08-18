Quando Simeone disse: “Questo è il mio sogno”

Vittorio Policastro
Questo è uno spezzone di una vecchia intervista a Giovanni Simeone da DAZN.. In questo video spiega il significato di un tatuaggio molto caro a lui e del suo desiderio di poter giocare un giorno la Champions. Ora è arrivata la sua opportunità per mettersi in mostra coi colori azzurri e fare il salto di qualità definitivo.
