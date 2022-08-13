Schira: “Ecco le cifre di Simeone al Napoli”

Ecco le cifre del contratto di Simeone al Napoli riportate dall’esperto di mercato Nicolò Schira:”Giovanni Simeone al Napoli dal Verona in prestito (3mln) con obbligo di riscatto (12mln). Contratto fino al 2027 (1,7mln all’anno)”.

