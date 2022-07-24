Esordio amaro per Koulibaly con il Chelsea: 4-0 contro l’Arsenal

Esordio sicuramente sottotono per la nuova squadra di Koulibaly. Il senegalese è entrato al 73′ minuto al posto di Thiago Silva, con il Chelsea sotto per 3-0, alla fine la partita è terminata sul punteggio di 4-0 per l’Arsenal.

