Di Marzio: Nuovo acquisto del Bari in casa Napoli

Scritto da:
Fabio De Pasquale
-

Secondo Gianluca Di Marzio il Bari ha acquistato Folorunsho dal Napoli, il calciatore arriverà tra poco in città.

Articolo precedentePedullà: “Ecco cosa c’è di vero su Raspadori”
Articolo successivoScintille Osimhen-Ostigard, Spalletti lo caccia!

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE