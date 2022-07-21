Schira: Simeone a un passo

Scritto da:
Vittorio Policastro
-

Secondo il profilo twitter dell’esperto di calciomercato Nicolò Schira, il Napoli sarebbe a un passo dall’acquistare Giovanni Simeone. Contratto per lui fino al 2027.

