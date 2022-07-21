Le altre di A: l’avventura di Hysaj alla Lazio potrebbe già finire

Vittorio Policastro
La Lazio vorrebbe comprare un nuovo terzino sinistro, ma solo in caso di partenza di Hysaj. Il giocatore albanese ha disputato una brutta seconda parte di stagione e Sarri starebbe valutando il suo impiego.

