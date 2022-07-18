Kevin Malcuit pronto a rimanere in Serie A: ecco dove

Kevin Malcuit, terzino destro che si è svincolato il 30 giugno 2022 dal Napoli, sembra essere vicino a firmare con il Verona.

La squadra veneta avrebbe offerto un biennale al giocatore che nelle prossime ore darà la sua risposta definitiva.

