Colloquio tra Giuntoli e Politano, arriva Di Lorenzo: le ultime da Dimaro

Scritto da:
Luca Lamberti
-

Da Dimaro arrivano notizie su Politano, appena arrivato in ritiro, subito è stato a colloquio con Giuntoli, probabilmente riguardo il futuro dell’esterno. Nel frattempo, è arrivato anche Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

