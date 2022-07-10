GdS – Maksimovic saluta il Genoa, ecco la sua prossima destinazione

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Secondo quanto riporta “La Gazzetta dello Sport”, Nikola Maksimovic avrebbe scelto la sua prossima destinazione. Per l’ex Napoli, dopo la retrocessione col Genoa, è pronto un contratto da parte del Lecce con cui ha trovato un accordo.

