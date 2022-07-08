Vlad Chiriches cambia squadra, per lui un contratto annuale

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

E’ ormai ufficiale il passaggio di Vlad Chiriches a titolo definitivo dal Sassuolo alla Cremonese. L’ex 21 del Napoli ha firmato un contratto annuale con i neopromossi in A della Cremonese e chissà se incrocerà il giovane Gianluca Gaetano.

