VIDEO – Il primo saluto di Olivera ai tifosi azzurri

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Oggi Mathias Olivera, neo acquisto del Napoli, ha svolto il suo primo allenamento con la nuova squadra. Guarda il video con il suo primo saluto ai tifosi azzurri:

