VIDEO – Il primo saluto di Kvaratskhelia ai tifosi azzurri

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Nella giornata di oggi il neo acquisto del Napoli Kvicha Kvaratskhelia è stato accolto dal suo nuovo club e ha svolto il suo primo allenamento in azzurro. Ecco il video del suo primo saluto ai tifosi:

