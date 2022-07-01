Damiani: “Bernardeschi? Rimane in A”

Carmine Acierno
Oscar Damiani ai microfoni di TMW ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni sui suoi assistiti, Belotti e Bernardeschi:

“Sicuramente rimarranno in serie A, sono buoni calciatori. Nei prossimi giorni penso troveranno squadra”.

