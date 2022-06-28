Sky – Juventus, ad un passo Cambiaso dal Genoa: le ultime

Scritto da:
Roberto Mattia
-

Andrea Cambiaso è a un passo dalla Juve. Ecco le novità da Sky Sport: “Cambiaso è in fase di definizione per la Juventus, valore totale dell’operazione circa 10 milioni ma ci saranno delle contropartite. Probabilmente sarà Dragusin, per il Genoa”.

Articolo precedenteRadio Punto Nuovo – Novellino: “Ho una convinzione su Koulibaly”
Articolo successivoUFFICIALE – Pellegri è un nuovo giocatore del Torino: il comunicato

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE