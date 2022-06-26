ANSA – Quagliarella ha deciso: ecco quale sarà il suo futuro

Carmine Acierno
Secondo quanto riporta ANSA, Fabio Quagliarella, avrebbe preso la decisione di prolungare il suo contratto con la Sampdoria fino al 2023.

